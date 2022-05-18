PSB TikTok celebrates 4,000 views

If your dealership hasn’t made the dive into TikTok yet, there’s no better time than now to get it started. After launching at the North Carolina Motorcycle Dealers Association meeting in February, the Powersports Business TikTok eclipsed 4,000 views this week.

The most recent video was from our man on the scene, sales guru Mark Rosacker, at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, home of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

“It’s uncanny the amount of views we’re getting with only a handful of followers,” PSB content director Dave McMahon said. “I can’t encourage dealerships enough to launch their TikTok in 2022. Start with a goal of one of post per week, then ramp up the content and watch it flourish. Get your dealership’s name along with photos and videos of ATVs and motorcycles in front of a new audience.”

Looks like a fantastic spot to spend three days in November talking powersports.