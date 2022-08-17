PSB celebrates 10,000 TikTok views

The Powersports Business TikTok has recently surpassed 10,000 views thanks to the support from dealers, staff and industry members. The account has been active for less than a year, and views are starting to rack up after only 52 posts. Dealers commonly use social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, but has TikTok been considered yet?

The app provides an easily accessible way for viewers to keep up with hot news and what the PSB team has been up to. Recent posts show highlights from Dave's trips to ride the all-new 2023 Teryx KRX4 1000 and the Volcon Stag.

