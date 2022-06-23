Madelyn Hubbard named associate editor at Powersports Business

Powersports Business today announced that Madelyn Hubbard has been named associate editor, handling a variety of content roles.

Hubbard is a 2022 graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas, with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Communication. She brings a variety of experience and large dose of enthusiasm to the role.

Madelyn Hubbard

Her parents, Glen and Missy Hubbard, established Hubbard Powersports in their hometown of Russellville in 2000. Needless to say, Madelyn knows her way around the dealership and is looking forward to learning about the successes and challenges that dealerships are facing today.

“I have grown up riding four-wheelers and side-by-sides,” she said. “I'm an outdoors enthusiast and enjoy spending my time ATV riding, boating, hiking and running on occasion. When I'm not outside, I spend my time painting, sketching, or reading a good book. As this is my first full-time job, I am grateful and absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to join the Powersports Business team and get to know the powersports industry!”

“We’re excited to have Madelyn join team Powersports Business,” PSB content director Dave McMahon said. “Her storytelling talents will be apparent on the pages of the magazine, in our e-newsletters and at our in-person events. Yes, it’s quite a fit indeed and one that we believe will benefit Madelyn, our team and the industry as she embarks on her career.”

Send story ideas – or simply a warm industry welcome – her way to mhubbard@epgacceleration.com. (And when she leaves a message to talk to you for an article, call her back!) -Dave