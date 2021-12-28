Industry magazine seeks full-time content contributor

Ready to start 2022 by putting your storytelling talents to work via words, photos and video?

Powersports Business is seeking someone to join content director Dave McMahon on the editorial staff as an associate editor. The full-time position brings with it plenty of opportunity to thrive, so if you know of someone ready to help us celebrate 25 years in 2022 as the longest-standing print publication in the industry, send them our way at dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com.

Ditch the commute in 2022, stay in the industry and make an impact.