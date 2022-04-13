Spring 2022 Industry Update webinar to reveal Q1 dealership trends

Join Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon on a live webinar this Thursday, April 14, at 1:00 p.m. Central as we reveal portions of the Q1 2022 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey.

Click here to register for free:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/Spring-2022-Industry-Update

As always, we’ll provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls and Q&A during the webinar. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry colleagues.

It’s a free webinar thanks to the support of the Accelerate Conference.