Home > News > Dealers > Spring 2022 Industry Update webinar to reveal Q1 dealership trends

Spring 2022 Industry Update webinar to reveal Q1 dealership trends

By: Dave McMahon April 13, 2022

Join Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon on a live webinar this Thursday, April 14, at 1:00 p.m. Central as we reveal portions of the Q1 2022 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey.

Click here to register for free:
https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/Spring-2022-Industry-Update

As always, we’ll provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls and Q&A during the webinar. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry colleagues.

It’s a free webinar thanks to the support of the Accelerate Conference.

webinar

Copyright © 2022 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy