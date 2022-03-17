Nominate a dealership staffer today for PSB Women With Spark Award

Ah St. Patrick's Day, when the snowmelt ramps up and the sun begins to shine a little brighter. Heck, bikes are even out, and that's always a good pre-St. Patrick's Day barometer. So why not go ahead and keep the positive daily vibes going by nominating a dealership owner or staff member for our inaugural PSB Women With Spark Awards.

The early returns since its launch in February show that dealerships and the industry are finding great interest in the program. Be sure to nominate your Women With Spark before you don't!

Powersports Business is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Women With Spark dealership program to recognize and honor women who accelerate growth and profitability at the dealership level.

Debuting in 2022, the Powersports Business Women With Spark program recognizes the numerous women at the powersports dealership ownership and staff level who have made large contributions to the dealership’s success, propelled its growth and are guiding the business into the future. The brick-and-mortar dealerships that they own or work for must sell either new or pre-owned units as part of their lineup.

Complete the nomination form below:

“This program is going to be off-the-charts as another first-of-its-kind in the industry,” said Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon. “With more women than ever engaging with powersports dealerships, it’s the perfect time to put the spotlight on those Women With Spark at the dealership level. From dealership owners and managers to department staff, we can’t wait to celebrate our first class of Women With Spark honorees at the Accelerate Conference this November in Orlando.”

Women With Spark nominees can be from any company or group that does business in the powersports industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the dealership forward. Owners and all department employees are eligible. Self-nominations are permitted. Winners will be featured in the magazine, on PSB social media channels and yeah, you know the drill. It puts a megaspotlight on the dealerships, which elevates us all.

The Women With Spark dealers will be celebrated in person during the Powersports Business Honors night at the Accelerate Conference, Nov. 14-16, 2022 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Questions? Email content director Dave McMahon at dmcmahon@epgmediallc.com include “Women With Spark” in the subject line.

Nominations are due by June 1, 2022.