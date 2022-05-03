2023 side-by-side models revealed

For 2023, the Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 sport side-by-side lineup is back and ready to take on any adventure. In addition to the class-leading Teryx KRX 1000, Kawasaki will once again return with the Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition, Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition and Teryx KRX 1000 eS models with factory-equipped accessories, special color and graphics and performance upgrades to offer a broader selection for adrenaline-filled adventure enthusiasts.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX 1000

2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 sport side-by-side is engineered for high adrenaline adventures and conquering tough terrain. Powered by a durable 999cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a CVT transmission and centrifugal clutch, the Teryx KRX 1000 has the power to tackle a whooped-out trail and the torque to conquer technical rock crawling sections.

2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000

It features on-the-fly electronically selectable 4WD and front differential lock as well as two power modes (Full and Low) that allow the driver to set power delivery to suit preference and conditions. A high-rigidity frame with integrated Roll Over Protection Structure (ROPS) positions the wheels as far apart as possible to provide a sure-footed stance, superb cornering and straight-line stability.

Obstacles on the trail are soaked up by FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shock units, which combined with long suspension arms give the Teryx KRX 1000 the longest suspension travel in its class. Large 31-inch MAXXIS Carnivore tires were chosen to ride over obstacles with greater ease, while 15-inch aluminum wheels feature bead-lock rims to hold the tires in place in off-road riding situations.

A roomy cockpit features half doors and adjustable high-back bucket seats to deliver outstanding rider comfort no matter the terrain. A large all-digital instrumentation screen offers at-a-glance information to the driver including a CVT temperature readout and low voltage-warning lamp. The roomy, rear carrier space is large enough to accommodate up to a 32-inch spare tire with a load capacity of 350 pounds. Every aspect of the Teryx KRX 1000 has been engineered with Kawasaki’s dependable, proven performance to outmuscle anything that stands between you and an adventure of a lifetime. The 2023 Teryx KRX 1000 is available in Lime Green / Metallic Onyx Black and Sunbeam Red / Metallic Onyx Black color schemes with an MSRP of $23,199

2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX 1000 SPECIAL EDITION

The highly dependable and attention grabbing Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition sport side-by-side features a high-grade, award-winning Hifonics audio system bringing the “Power from the Gods” to the trails. Complete with 6.5-inch door speakers and a 12-inch subwoofer, it offers incredible sound that can be heard – and felt. The compact stereo unit is built into the center console, giving the dash a well-integrated appearance with a new LED screen. The unit is a Bluetooth/AM/FM/ 600-watt five-channel stereo featuring a high-contrast color LED screen that can display album art. Apple Control enables compatible Apple devices to be controlled by the stereo.

A WARN VRX 45 Powersport Winch is fit as standard equipment and has 50 feet of durable, aircraft-grade 1⁄4-inch steel rope backed by a 4,500 lb. capacity. The 2023 Teryx KRX1000 Special Edition is available in a Metallic Flat Raw Graystone color scheme which includes a black base complemented by black a-arms and silver-colored suspension coil springs. High-impact graphics add to attention-grabbing styling that drivers will be happy to show off. The Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition comes with an MSRP of $25,199.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX 1000 TRAIL EDITION

Built with the same high-performance features found on the Teryx KRX 1000, the Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition sport side-by-side comes equipped with both front and rear sport bumpers, as well as nerf bars on the sides, all of which add to the aggressive appearance while increasing protection to the vehicle from obstacles encountered on the trail. A KQR Sport Roof (featuring quick release capabilities) comes as standard equipment on the Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition and helps to shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun. It also features pre-configured mounts that allow for the addition of up to six accessory LED dome lights.

A WARN VRX 45 Powersport Winch is fit as standard equipment and has 50 feet of durable, aircraft grade 1⁄4-inch steel rope backed by a 4,500 lb. capacity. The 2023 Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition is available in a Fragment Camo Gray with an MSRP of $25,699.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX 1000 eS

The 2023 Teryx KRX1000 eS is built from the ground up to be the ultimate sport side x side. Featuring similar DNA to the 2023 Teryx KRX1000, the eS model comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) featuring FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. The KECS suspension technology communicates with the Bosch electronic control system and utilizes Kawasaki’s proprietary suspension settings to deliver greater comfort and enhanced stability across a wider range of riding situations.

FOX’s Internal Bypass damping architecture features position-sensitive damping that changes depending on the operating zone of the suspension stroke to deliver a push and predictable ride. In addition to the electronic suspension, the Teryx KRX 1000 eS features upgraded components like a seven-inch high-grade TFT color instrumentation that offers three different selectable brightness levels, KQR sport roof to shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun, an aggressive front bumper that is powder coated to match other styling components, and specially designed color and graphics. The 2023 Teryx KRX 1000 eS is offered in an Ice Gray / Metallic Onyx Black color scheme and comes with an MSRP of $25,699.