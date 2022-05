John Deere unveils 2022 ‘Own It’ low monthly payment program

John Deere has announced its 2022 “Own It” Low Monthly Payment program, empowering customers to expand their fleets and become equipment owners.

With various configurations available, customers can purchase the 317G Compact Track Loader, the 318G skid steer loaders, the 35G Compact Excavator and the 75G and 85G mid-size excavator models, as well as the 310L and 310SL backhoe loaders as part of the 2022 Low Monthly Payment program offerings.

“Our goal in revamping the ‘Own It’ program for 2022 is to support our customers in growing their business by enabling them to build or expand their fleet with our Low Monthly Payment program,” said Doug Laufenberg, manager, Tactical Marketing and Production Systems. “These compact and mid-size equipment offerings allow customers to pursue their business goals in a financially friendly and flexible way while tackling the jobs at hand with reliable, powerful equipment models.”

For the first time, select backhoe loaders models are included as a part of the 2022 Low Monthly Payment program. The 310L and 310SL backhoe loaders, available in both canopy or cab configurations, are designed to take on even the toughest of jobs and are ideal additions to any fleet. The 310SL backhoe loader delivers all the advantages of PCLS hydraulics in the 14- to 15-foot digging-depth category, enabling operator efficiency and productivity. The 310L and 310SL are great machines for loading trucks, placing pipes, digging trenches, moving materials and tearing up asphalt.

With the Low Monthly Payment program, operators can own various mid-size excavator models, including the 75G with the cab configuration and the 85G with the engcon™ tiltrotator. The 35G compact excavator model is also available in canopy or cab configurations within this year’s offers and can be purchased with the attachments and performance package, expanding job site and machine capability. Attachments included in the performance package include select auger, bucket, grapple and trencher options, promoting machine versatility and efficiency.

Additional compact offerings include the 317G Compact Track Loader, the 318G skid steer loaders and the 35G Compact Excavator, which is available in canopy or cab configurations. These lightweight, agile machines offer heavy-duty durability, helping make your dream fleet a reality.

This year’s “Own It” program will run through October 31, 2022. Exclusions apply. This program will only be available at participating U.S. dealers. To learn more about the Low Monthly Payment program, contact an authorized John Deere Compact Equipment Dealer or visit https://www.deere.com/ownit.

