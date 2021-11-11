John Deere providing Honor Edition Gator to National Mall for Veterans Day

John Deere has partnered with the Trust for the National Mall to support events on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., including this month’s Veterans Day ceremonies commemorating the hardworking men and women of the United States military.

The company has provided three of their XUV835M Honor Edition Gator Utility Vehicles (Honor Gators) to be used by onsite staff throughout the ceremonies and one Honor Gator will remain with the National Mall as a donation to support future events.

The National Mall is visited by an estimated 36 million visitors a year and hosts some of our nation’s most iconic annual celebrations, including the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the National Independence Day Celebration, presidential inaugurations and wreath laying ceremonies on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. John Deere, with support from the Atlantic Tractor dealership, is proud to donate an Honor Gator for use in the planning and execution of these beloved national celebrations and observances on “America’s Front Yard.”

John Deere is proud of its long-standing work with current military members and their families, as well as veterans. Multiple opportunities within the company exist, including DOD SkillBridge internship opportunities for active-duty military members at John Deere dealership and factory locations to help them transition into the workforce full-time, nationwide dealer technicians, factory production roles at one of the sixteen major facilities in the U.S., and support roles including operations, IT, data analytics, and engineering.

Veterans working at John Deere find themselves having a higher sense of purpose, helping farmers and infrastructure workers feed and shelter the world, a team-based environment with a focus on supporting the customer, a never-ending desire for improvement, market leading pay and benefits, and a dedicated Military Employee Resource Group to help veterans.

“This Veterans Day, John Deere is reaffirming its commitment to the military and our veterans who have sacrificed so much to protect this country,” said Maureen McCormack, Go-to-Market Manager, Gator Utility Vehicles. “Our support of the National Mall will help preserve some of the nation’s most important reminders of our past, while reaffirming our outlook on the future.”

The National Mall in Washington, D.C., spans more than 1,000 acres of treasured greenspace and features the iconic monuments and memorials that symbolize our nation and its democratic values. The Trust for the National Mall is the leading nonprofit philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, preserving and enriching and the National Mall.

“Veterans Day is an important time on the National Mall when we reflect on the immense sacrifices that the men and women in our nation’s military have made for our country,” said Catherine Townsend, President and CEO at The Trust for the National Mall. “The Trust for the National Mall is honored to have the continued support of John Deere in caring for America's Front Yard, and in keeping the nation's most sacred and historic grounds in pristine condition for all to admire for years to come."

