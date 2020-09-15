Major John Deere acquisition includes 21 dealerships in Texas

Katy, Texas-based Tellus Equipment Solutions, LLC, a company formed specifically to become an authorized John Deere agriculture and turf dealer, announced that it has closed on the acquisition of Ag-Pro Texas, LLC. The acquisition includes all of Ag-Pro Texas’ 21 full-service dealership locations in central and south Texas. Tellus Equipment is now one of the largest John Deere agriculture and turf dealers in North America.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve farmers, landowners and businesses throughout central and south Texas,” said Troy Taylor, CEO of Tellus Equipment. “It’s an honor to become the authorized John Deere dealer for this area of Texas and we look forward to building lasting relationships that are rooted in trust and service with our customers and in the communities where we operate.”

Tellus Equipment also announced that Jeff Donaldson has joined the company as chief operating officer. He brings to Tellus Equipment extensive experience in the equipment business and will lead Tellus’ sales, customer service, marketing, and operations functions. He previously served as chief operating officer of Darr Equipment Co. and as CEO of Adobe Equipment, which was sold to Darr Equipment Co. He is graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

“I am very excited to join the Tellus organization and the John Deere family of dealers,” said Donaldson. “Our mission at Tellus will be to partner with our customers to provide industry leading equipment, quality parts and on-time service for an unparalleled customer support experience.”

Ag-Pro Companies was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, Georgia. Ag-Pro is the largest privately-owned John Deere dealership in North America offering a complete line of lawn and garden equipment, small tractors, agricultural equipment and construction worksite products. With 71 locations across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee, Ag-Pro serves a diverse customer base and has over 1,500 employees on staff to provide customers with the highest level of service.