Latest UTV launches as a LE tribute to veterans

The latest side-by-side to enter the market is being launched as a tribute to veterans and will be available for a limited time.

Cary, North Carolina-based John Deere has introduced the Gator XUV835M Honor Edition Utility Vehicle, designed to pay tribute to military veterans. These Special Edition models feature desert sand exterior panels, military-inspired graphics and feature several model upgrades. The units will be available for a limited time.

The Gator XUV835M Honor Edition is available in an open-station configuration, as well as an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) cab configuration. In addition to the new desert sand exterior color panels, the Honor Edition models come standard with the following:

● Military-inspired model numbers, brand, and graphics

● Black alloy wheels with Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 Extreme Terrain radial tires

● Black vinyl 40/60 split-bench seat

● Sport steering wheel

● Half-doors (open station models)

● Black roof

● Stone headliner (HVAC cab models)

● Brush guard

● Deluxe cargo box with spray-in liner, brake lights, and taillights

● Cargo box power lift

All model-year 2022 full-size Gator Utility Vehicles, including the Honor Edition models, can be ordered with Predator Heavy Duty all-terrain radial tires. These are an excellent option for use on hard surfaces or intermediate off-road applications. Predator tires provide additional shock absorption and increased tread life while reducing ground pressure and terrain impact.

In conjunction with the launch of the Gator XUV835M Honor Edition, John Deere is supporting The SAVE Farm, which provides farming, ranching, and agribusiness training and healing programs for service members, veterans, and their families.

“John Deere has a long history of supporting the military and our veterans who have sacrificed so much to protect this country,” said Maureen McCormack, Go-to-Market Manager, Gator Utility Vehicles. “We are proud to honor these brave individuals through our new special edition Gator Utility Vehicle while supporting organizations like The Save Farm.”

Additionally, John Deere offers the Career Skills Program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, allowing transitioning service members the opportunity to match their leadership and technical skills with jobs at John Deere. The SkillBridge program helps servicemen and women begin their post-military careers by interning at a John Deere production facility or dealership during the last five months of their military commitment.