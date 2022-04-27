Who’s in for some Instagram followers fun?

We know (most of) you don’t spend all of your time on Instagram, but if you’re into benchmarks and some friendly competition, we need to hear from you. We’re tracking the dealership Instagram pages with the most followers (4,000 minimum to keep it manageable). They will be listed in each edition of the print magazine so that those dealerships just getting started on their IG can have somewhere to turn for tips of the IG trade. We’ll showcase the 2022 IG pages with the most followers in the Market Data Book later this year.
For now, here are some dealership Instagram pages to follow, with total followers:
chaparralmoto – 35,600
bertsmegamall – 22,500
greatwesternmc – 15,400
nashpowersports – 13, 400
newyorkcityharley - 11,900
st.paulhd – 10,100
hdofscottsdale – 9,586
funbikecentermotorsports – 8,625
riversideharley – 8,383
hbharleydavidson – 7,574
rockstarharleydavidson - 6,071
freedompowersports – 5,264
babbittsonline – 5,413
paulsons_motorsports – 5,012
power_motorsports – 4,997
philly_cycle – 4,618
motorcityharley - 4,466
alligatoralleyhd - 4,332
gvpowersports – 4,569
bigstcharles – 4,202
Email dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or message us at powersportsbusiness on Instagram if your dealership has more than 4,000 followers.