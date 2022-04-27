Who’s in for some Instagram followers fun?

We know (most of) you don’t spend all of your time on Instagram, but if you’re into benchmarks and some friendly competition, we need to hear from you. We’re tracking the dealership Instagram pages with the most followers (4,000 minimum to keep it manageable). They will be listed in each edition of the print magazine so that those dealerships just getting started on their IG can have somewhere to turn for tips of the IG trade. We’ll showcase the 2022 IG pages with the most followers in the Market Data Book later this year.

For now, here are some dealership Instagram pages to follow, with total followers:

chaparralmoto – 35,600

bertsmegamall – 22,500

greatwesternmc – 15,400

nashpowersports – 13, 400

newyorkcityharley - 11,900

st.paulhd – 10,100

hdofscottsdale – 9,586

funbikecentermotorsports – 8,625

riversideharley – 8,383

hbharleydavidson – 7,574

rockstarharleydavidson - 6,071

freedompowersports – 5,264

babbittsonline – 5,413

paulsons_motorsports – 5,012

power_motorsports – 4,997

philly_cycle – 4,618

motorcityharley - 4,466

alligatoralleyhd - 4,332

gvpowersports – 4,569

bigstcharles – 4,202

Email dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or message us at powersportsbusiness on Instagram if your dealership has more than 4,000 followers.