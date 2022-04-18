Latest aftermarket part for Grom unveiled

Powersports dealerships in need of adding lines to the purchase order for 2022 and up Honda Grom motorcycles will want to take notice of the latest Made in the USA aftermarket part.

Viola, Wisconsin-based S&S Cycle has launched its Slip-On Exhaust for 2022+ Honda Grom models. It’ no surprise that the performance-minded folks at S&S Cycle modified a few models, with the eventual outcome being the company’s Grand National slip-on exclusively for the 2022 and up Honda Grom.

Based on its American Flat Track exhaust systems, the Grand National is 100% brushed stainless with an aluminum tip and a trademark removable dB Reducer. The insert allows the exhaust to be tuned for sound and power with just a few bolts, producing a big bike sound without the raspiness of most other systems in this space.