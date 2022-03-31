First Gold-level sponsor of Accelerate Conference steps up

With dealership owners and operators getting booked to provide presentations, pre-April dealer registrations rolling in and excitement brewing for the 2022 edition, Powersports Business is proud to announce the first Gold-level sponsor of the Accelerate Conference, set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

FIN GPS Security, a familiar brand to PSB readers as a three-time winner of the Nifty 50 Award (2009, 2019 and 2022) due to the steady improvements and upgrades to their product, has stepped in as a Gold-level sponsor at Accelerate.

Mike Conners, founder and CEO of the company, is looking forward to talking shop with dealers and industry members at the conference.

Mike Conners, founder and CEO of the company, is looking forward to talking shop with dealers and industry members at the conference.

Laptops and questions from dealer attendees were in abundance at the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

Dealerships from six states before April!