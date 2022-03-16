CycleTrader returns as sponsor of 2022 PSB Accelerate Conference

CycleTrader, with over 114,000 inventory listings from dealerships and private sellers, is returning for a second year as a sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. The conference will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

CycleTrader connects sellers with millions of shoppers worldwide, offering dealers a suite of digital marketing solutions and data-driven market insights to advertise and maximize their marketing investment.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

