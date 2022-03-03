Suzuki launches 2022 Adventure Touring, Off-Road, Cruiser and Street models

Extending the momentum gained from exciting models like the all-new 2022 Hayabusa and GSX-S1000GT+, Suzuki Motor USA, LLC has launched another wave of dynamic motorcycles to the 2022 lineup. This additional group of motorcycles brings together a collection of proven Suzuki products including highly capable adventure and off-road machines; wind in your face Boulevard cruisers and an exciting street bike that punches above its weight all while delivering great value.

Adventure Models:

Renowned for their reliability and value, Suzuki’s V-STROM models have attracted many riders who use their motorcycles for touring, commuting, and exploring new trails and roads with spirited performance. These are touchstone motorcycles balanced with a natural riding position, comfortable ergonomics, and a flexible engine character that produce riding excitement during daily commutes, cross-country trips, or a high-mile adventure.









The 2022 V-STROM 1050XT brings a $14,849 MSRP.

V-STROM 1050XT and V-STROM 1050XT Adventure – The 2022 V-STROM 1050XT and the V-STROM 1050XT Adventure models return with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). These V-STROMs lead the Adventure category in technology as this advanced suite of features is interconnected to an ECM via a Controller Area Network (CAN) wire harness that quickly transmits information from a six-direction, three-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). This IMU measures six directions of movement along three axes (as compared to the five directions measured on the previous generation). The IMU detects pitch, roll, and yaw movement based on the motorcycle’s position, movement, and acceleration. Other key technologies include:

• Traction Control with four sensitivity modes, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS), and Cruise Control that effectively maintains road speed through the Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies.

• Adjustable Motion Track Antilock & Combined Brake System includes a Hill Hold Control system to aid the rider when stopped on an incline.

• Slope Dependent Control System helps manage braking force to avoid rear wheel lift when riding downhill.

• Load Dependent Control System monitors and retains braking force information to optimize braking force when riding with a passenger or heavy cargo.

• Each element of S.I.R.S. helps provide V-STROM 1050XT riders with stress-free use and convenience during long-distance adventures, commuting, or pleasure riding.

The V-STROM 1050XT and V-STROM 1050XT Adventure’s S.I.R.S. electronic suite with key features that makes Adventure touring enjoyable, such as:

• The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) is a three-mode system that lets the rider select the engine’s power delivery characteristic to match riding ability and conditions. Working in concert with the Traction Control System, S-DMS permits peak power in each mode while changing the nature of the power delivery.

O A Mode – provides sharp throttle response.

O B Mode – provides a moderate throttle response.

O C Mode – provides the softest throttle response of the three modes.

• The Cruise Control System maintains the selected road speed without the rider having to hold the throttle open. A button on the right handlebar control can be pressed to put cruise control into standby, and a rocker-style selector switch on the left handlebar control lets the rider adjust the speed up or down. Cruise control function icons and indicators are located on the instrument panel.

2022 V-STROM 1050XT, MSRP $14,849

The V-STROM 1050XT comes with an adjustable, wind-tunnel developed windscreen, handguards, a two-piece seat with height adjustability for the rider’s section, plus a rugged accessory bar and center-stand, and much more. The 1050XT has an exciting color scheme, Metallic Oort Gray with a sophisticated Glass Sparkle Black.

2022 V-STROM 1050XT Adventure, MSRP $17,049

The 2022 V-STROM 1050XT Adventure arrives with a recognizable Suzuki color scheme of Champion Yellow and Glass Sparkle Black with silver and blue accents plus gold-anodized rims on the spoke-style, tubeless wheels. Added to the 1050XT’s impressive standard equipment list is a set of Suzuki’s quick release 37L aluminum panniers, LED fog lights, and heated hand grips.

Off-Road Models:

If family fun is what you’re looking for, Suzuki off-road motorcycles offer riders young and old alike proven engineering, rugged styling, and great value. Suzuki off-road machines provide young and smaller stature riders with a great blend of durable off-road performance, premium features, and championship-winning RM-Z styling.

2022 DR-Z125L, MSRP $3,399

DR-Z125L – The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform on which to build essential riding skills, as this capable small-bore off-roader has a manual clutch and a five-speed transmission so riders may develop their skills as they advance within the sport of motorcycling. Styled to mirror Suzuki’s legendary RM-Z motocrossers, this DR-Z arrives with a race-oriented look, while the sharp handling and strong low-end and mid-range power provide the get-up-and-go that defines off-road bikes. The bike’s race-ready looks prove you can’t judge a book by its cover, because the DR-Z125L is a fun yet easy to ride package packed with loads of fun. The DR-Z125L excites the senses with Suzuki’s iconic Champion Yellow bodywork for 2022.

Cruiser Models:

Suzuki’s 2022 Suzuki Boulevard cruisers are equally at home on city streets or out on the interstate. This collection of fuel-injected, V-twin engines deliver abundant torque, and were engineered for comfort, street-style, and reliability.

2022 Boulevard C50T, MSRP $10,059

Boulevard C50T - Ready for a highway tour? With the Suzuki 2022 Boulevard C50T, you’ll find yourself equally at home cruising downtown or touring out on the turnpike. Its fuel-injected, 50 cubic inch, V-twin engine delivers loads of torque and a road-commanding personality. Its bold, classic stance stands out in a crowd, while a long list of features makes it ideal for comfortable long-distance cruising. Tour-ready features include a spacious riding position, aerodynamic windshield, and custom studded saddlebags that match the studded dual seats that deliver all-day rider and passenger comfort. Beautiful Pearl Brilliant White paint with subtle blue graphics set off the C50T’s classic styling. Whitewall tires finish off the distinctive, old-school look.

2022 Boulevard C50, MSRP $8,609

Boulevard C50 - Be ready to be the center of attention as the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50 turns heads wherever you cruise. The Boulevard C50 stamps an indelible impression on traditional cruiser styling that includes a kicked-out fork, valance-style fenders, and a staggered, chromed, dual exhaust system. Back for ’22, the C50 delivers a Candy Daring Red color or a Solid Iron Gray paint scheme with graphics that give the Boulevard C50 a classic look.

2022 GSX250R ABS, MSRP $4,999

GSX250R ABS - This confidence-inspiring sportbike features a proven, twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine wrapped in stylish full-fairing bodywork. With responsive yet easy-to-control performance, the GSX250R ABS rewards the rider with great fuel efficiency, nimble handling, and a comfortable riding position. The 2022 GSX250R ABS features an eye-catching Metallic Crystal Blue with Pearl Nebular Black paint scheme that delivers big bike excitement to the 250 class and is perfect for new riders looking for Suzuki’s legendary sportbike vibe.