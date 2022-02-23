Dainese North America now distributing TCX boots

Dainese Group has announced the consolidation of the TCX brand under the Dainese Group for distribution in North America. Since acquiring the renowned Italian footwear brand over a year ago, TCX is now sold in North America as part of the Dainese Group. TCX is now available in Dainese retail stores and dealer network.

Since being part of the Dainese protection family, TCX has brought a deep understanding of rider needs to the development of footwear for all purposes and expands the offerings in the off-road, urban and leisure markets.

The brands now form a more complete head-to-toe experience of performance and protection wear that the Dainese Group promises. TCX has deep technical and development expertise in motorbike footwear and shares with Dainese its proven, high-quality product line.