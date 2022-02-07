Skeeter adds pro team members for 2022 bass fishing season, including Tuma

Kilgore, Texas-based Skeeter, an industry leader in performance fishing boats, has added anglers Jared Miller, Keith Tuma, Devon Banks and Matt Looney to its 2022 Pro Fishing Team. Miller, Tuma and Banks will fish in the Bassmaster Open Series this season. Looney will compete in the National Professional Fishing League. All four anglers will serve as Skeeter Boats ambassadors throughout the year.

“These anglers offer fresh talent and potential to the Skeeter team,” said Jeff Stone, General Manager, Skeeter Boats. “We look forward to the energy they will bring to the sport of bass fishing and wish them all the best during the 2022 season.”

All four anglers will run the proven power of Yamaha Marine’s V MAX SHO 250 outboard on their boats this season. Miller and Banks will fish from the Skeeter FXR21 platform while Tuma and Looney will compete with the Skeeter FXR20 platform.

Miller, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, has 44 B.A.S.S. tournaments under his belt, including one top-ten finish. He also secured three top 10 finishes on the Major League Fishing (MLF) circuit. He placed third in the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, earning him the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Tuma hails from Brainerd, Minnesota, and fished his first season in the Bassmaster Open Series in 2021. During the season, he won the B.A.S.S. Open event on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida. That victory also earned him a spot in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic.

Banks grew up fishing his home waters of Flint, Michigan, learning as much as he could about the sport to become a professional tournament angler. Banks previously fished in the Bassmaster Open series and has three top-ten finishes in the MLF circuit. He also works with children in his local school system and leads programs introducing them to the joys of fishing.

Looney comes to the Skeeter Pro Team from Columbia, Missouri. In addition to tournament fishing, Looney also founded a nonprofit to raise money for children with muscular dystrophy.

