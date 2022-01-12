2022.5 FXR Revo Comp Series launches (video)

FXR has provided Powersports Business with a video to showcase its 2022.5 Revo Comp Series.

Here’s a closer look at the jersey and pant combination that you saw at A1 from the product release:

REVO COMP SERIES:

Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2022.5 Revo Comp collection is no exception. With market-leading unrestricted performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the Revo Comp Series delivers an unrestricted experience. This allows riders like Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Garrett Marchbanks to feel more comfortable and connected which helps maintain focus during the demanding SX main events. Through testing and continuous refinement, the FXR Revo Comp collection continues to set a higher standard for industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo Comp jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo Comp jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.



• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

Advertisement

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Garrett Marchbanks

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Revo Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Revo Comp model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Revo chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow.

An all-new industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.



• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Lightweight perforated Omni-Stretch fabric which offers high levels of ventilation with maintaining strength and mobility.

• Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Don't miss a thing when you watch the video. Hit the subscribe button to stay on top of our video content.