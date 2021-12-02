Segway Fugleman side-by-sides landing at dealerships

Dealers in the U.S. are receiving shipments of Segway’s Fugleman side-by-sides, according to the company.

“Segway Powersports is excited to announce that Fugleman UTVs are now shipping to dealerships across the United States,” marketing specialist Brent Brooks said. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done getting them out to dealers, and can’t wait for riders across the country to get their first taste of what Segway has to offer in the utility side-by-side market. Keep an eye out on our website at segwaypowersports.us for our dealer locator to go live.”

More scoop from Segway on the newly arriving model:

The Fugleman UTV is made for more, and delivers the do-it-all capability to tackle any trail, job, or adventure.

With a 1,000-lb. bed and 2,500-lb. towing capacity, plus a powerful 4,500-lb. winch (on select models), Fugleman delivers literal tons of utility bang for the buck.

Fugleman further elevates the UTV segment with advanced technological features and modern design. The 10.4-inch touch screen and connectivity with the Smart Moving App puts the convenience and functionality of remote vehicle activation, customizable driver settings, safety alerts, and real-time vehicle data in the driver’s hands.

With a hybrid model in development, Fugleman isn’t just ready for action today, but is poised to shake-up the UTV world tomorrow.

Power Lodge in Minnesota is promoting the Fugleman's arrival on the dealership’s Instagram.