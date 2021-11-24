EICMA: Kawasaki reveals all-new Versys 650, 650 LT

As launched this week at EICMA in Milan, the widely popular Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT return to Kawasaki’s lineup stronger than ever for 2022 with several upgrades, including Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), new TFT Color Instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity, sharper front cowl styling, LED headlight and an adjustable windshield to ensure your dealership’s customers enjoy every ride.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

The Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT are ready to take on any road, any time for your customers’ next adventure with their long-travel suspension, proven reliability, back-road capabilities and superb fuel-efficiency.

Having already solidified their place as fan favorites, the Versys 650 continues to be a top choice as the ultimate travel guide for riding enthusiasts who are looking for reliable performance and versatile fun.

NEW Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC)

NEW TFT Color Instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity

NEW Sharper front cowl styling

NEW LED headlight

NEW 4-Way adjustable windshield

Slim, upright riding position

Sporty 17-inch cast aluminum wheels

Standard ABS

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

NEW 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 models are a testament to Kawasaki’s pursuit of innovation, performance, and passion for creating the world’s most advanced line of supercharged motorcycles. For 2022, the Ninja H2 SX SE motorcycle returns to Kawasaki’s hypersport lineup, new and improved by blending performance and ultimate real-world handling with Kawasaki’s most advanced suite of rider assist technologies to date.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE brings the latest in electronically controlled suspension, braking, and rider aid technologies to the supercharged hyperbike platform, making it the ultimate sport touring package.

NEW Headlight and upper cowl styling

NEW Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

NEW Wider seats for increased comfort

NEW 6.5” TFT Color Instrumentation with a Smartphone-based Infotainment app (SPIN)

NEW Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

NEW Vehicle Hold Assist (VHA)

NEW Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook EERA technology

NEW Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) remote key fob

NEW USB-style power outlet

NEW Grip heaters

2022 Kawasaki KLX230

NEW 2022 KLX230 SE

The Kawasaki KLX230 returns for 2022 accompanied by the new 2022 KLX230 SE (special edition) dual-sport motorcycle. The KLX230 SE is purpose built for serious fun on the street and in the dirt; with its engine, frame, and suspension designed to inspire confidence. Just like the KLX230 dual-sport, the KLX230 SE takes cues from the KX motorcross line and Kawasaki’s racing heritage to deliver a dual-sport motorcycle that has been designed to enable riders to get out of town while enjoying the trails with confidence.

NEW Hand guards

NEW Tapered handlebar

NEW Skid plate

NEW Frame covers

NEW Black coated rims

NEW Special Edition color and graphics