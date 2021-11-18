2022 Sea-Doo Switch to get retail financing boost from Octane

More great news for dealers coming out of the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, with sponsor Octane revealing that it will be providing digital financing options for Sea-Doo Switch pontoon customers. Here's the scoop from an Octane press release.

Octane (Octane Lending Inc.) today announced it will strengthen its partnership with BRP to provide customers and dealers with a seamless, digital experience for financing the new 2022 Sea-Doo Switch pontoon.

The Octane road crew at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference was ready to get down to business.

This partnership marks Octane’s first foray into new markets following its recent Series D funding round. By entering the pontoon space, Octane is expanding beyond traditional powersports vehicles and mowers in its quest to bring its seamless, digital retail experience to other underserved markets.

Through Octane’s expanded partnership with BRP, customers can prequalify for financing for the Sea-Doo Switch directly on BRP’s websites. Since Octane’s automated solution uses a soft credit pull, Sea-Doo customers can realize their purchasing power through instant, competitive lending offers without any impact to their credit scores all within the digital shopping experience. Octane’s finance solution via Roadrunner Financial, its in-house lender, is available to a full spectrum of creditworthy customers, including prime customers, first time buyers, and customers outside the traditional “prime” range, making passion purchases such as the Sea-Doo Switch attainable for more customers than other national lenders.

Additionally, Octane’s digital financing platform enables customers to upload documentation to complete their purchase online, making the process of securing a loan faster and easier.

Sea-Doo Switch dealers will also benefit from the speed and ease of Octane’s lending platform, which can help them close deals in under five minutes. As a result of this partnership, Switch dealers can also take advantage of strong prime rates, competitive promotions and a superior financing experience.

“We’re excited to strengthen our longstanding relationship with BRP to provide instant financing to fuel our customers’ lifestyles and deliver a seamless buying experience for the Sea-Doo Switch,” said Jason Guss, CEO of Octane. “Our expansion into the pontoon market is the beginning of Octane’s next phase of growth as we continue to deliver on our mission to connect consumers with their passions.”

BRP and Octane began their partnership in 2017 with powersports vehicles. Their collaboration brings digital retail to life by enabling consumers to prequalify for financing on BRP websites, which brings web visitors into the transaction flow and sends more qualified leads to dealers.

