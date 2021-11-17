Manufacturer signs 10 new dealers in first week after attending Accelerate Conference

Wondering how things went at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference last week? For one electric motorcycle manufacturer, just swimmingly, thanks.

Here’s official word out of Round Rock:

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the signing of 10 influential powersports dealers to bring its products to market across the U.S. The expansion marks a pivotal turn for the business as it looks to capture a growing portion of the global ATV and UTV market industry's projected $11.95 billion dollar revenue by 2027.

The electric Volcon brand provided intrigue for dealers at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference and dealer partners for the Texas-based manufacturer immediately following the event.

"Our goal has always been to become the leading EV off-road company in the powersports industry," said Jordan Davis, Volcon's CEO. "When someone walks into their local powersports dealership and asks for an electric vehicle, whether it's for work or play, we believe Volcon will be the de facto answer from our dealer partners. The 10 dealers we've partnered with are leaders in their market areas, and some of the most influential dealers in the country. As early adopters, they help us move closer to our distribution goals."

The powersports industry witnessed record-level growth during the period between 2020 and late 2021. Volcon's unique line of vehicles offers category-defining capabilities that bring together the best of electric technology with proven engineering.

"We started with a plan of a nationwide rollout to all 50 states by the end of 2022, and within a week of launching our dealership program, we've had 10 meetings with major powersports dealers and we've closed every single one of them, giving us great confidence that we can possibly beat our initial timeline estimate," said Melissa Coffey, Volcon ePowersports director of International Sales and Business Development. "Being accepted by some of the most influential dealers in America, validates to us that the transition to electric off-road vehicles has begun and that we are well positioned to take advantage of this emerging trend."

In just a single year, the team at Volcon has grown from seven employees to over 50, expanded their factory footprint from one building to three and started shipping the innovative, category defining Grunt to customers in the U.S. and Latin America. Before the end of 2022, Volcon expects to launch its side-by-side program to the delight of anxious customers across the U.S. and beyond as they continue to electrify the powersports business.

As 2021 comes to a close, Volcon continues to vet a lengthy list of applications before the end of the year. For those who own an existing powersports dealership and want to carry Volcon vehicles in 2022 and beyond, you can fill out a dealer application here: https://www.volcon.com/volcon-dealer-application

