40 Under 40 honored at Accelerate Conference

Last winter Powersports Business asked its followers to let us know who the best industry owners and team members they knew were for its first-ever 40 uUnder 40 award nominations. After submitting more than needed, the list was impressive and eventually narrowed down to the top 40 powersports industry professionals under the age of 40.

At the inaugural Accelerate Conference at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta, Powersports Business took the opportunity to formally congratulate those from the final list in attendance.

After a brief speech about each from Powersports Business managing editor Nick Longworth, nominees in attendance were presented with an award plaque commemorating their nomination.

“In the past year the COVID-19 pandemic halted a lot of events and travel, so it was great to see so many dealership representatives in person that I’ve only been able to talk with on the phone until now,” said Longworth of the ceremony and conference. “All seven nominees seem to be incredible people and have accomplished so much during such an unprecedented year – it was an honor to say a few words on behalf of their staff who nominated them.”

Check out the upcoming edition of the magazine to view the list of the 2021 Powersports Business 40 Under 40.

Do you know someone who deserves a shoutout as well, but didn’t nominate them before the deadline? Let us know in the comments section below who deserves some attention of their own!

PSB's Nick Longworth and Dave McMahon pose with the 40 Under 40 award recipients.