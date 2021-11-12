Accelerate Conference concludes in Atlanta

The inaugural Accelerate Conference concluded on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. With nearly a dozen seminars, dealers learned better ways to operate their dealership throughout the three-day event.

On the final day industry consultant Rob Greenwald began by offering strategies to maximize sales and finance opportunities, tying behavior into the process.

“Good coaching and good relationships is the backbone to everything,” Greenwald told the crowd. “We have more information available to us than any generation in history and it’s growing by the day… We as humans are like fruit on a vine – we’re either growing or rotting.”

Following his presentation, Powersports Business editor-in-chief Dave McMahon presented the 2021 Powersports Business Market Data Book – provided to those in attendance for free – revealing unique industry data for subscribers.

Before another complimentary networking lunch Steve Jones presented for the second time, touching on topics such as identifying benchmarks for business performance while yet again turning the ballroom into a Q&A brainstorming session.

“Education is paramount. We’re going to throw a lot of information out there, but take back two or three nuggets that you think will really make a difference,” Jones said during his presentation.

To close the conference Phillip Billups of Dominion followed the networking lunch with a presentation regarding marketing to new demographics and generations before Greenwald took the stage once again to close the event while speaking about maximizing a dealership’s F&I department.

Not able to make it? Although official details aren’t announced yet, keep an eye out for information regarding the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Advertisement