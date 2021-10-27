OEM VPs making the trek to Atlanta for Accelerate

The inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will bring dealers and industry members together Nov. 8-10 in Atlanta at the Hyatt Regency for the first time in an “everyone is invited to attend” gathering since 2019.

Register for the conference by clicking here.

That’s right, dealers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, distributors and more are already signed up, including a pair of VPs from powersports vehicle manufacturers themselves. It’s a superb time to engage with current and future dealers and learn about challenges and solutions in a conference setting.

Volcon EPowersports, with headquarters in Austin, Texas, became the first vehicle manufacturer to step in as a sponsor. Volcon will be ramping up its dealer body in 2022 and will have staff on hand eager to meet like-minded dealers in the electric space.

Of course, Volcon’s Grunt and Runt electric motorcycles have stolen the publicity show in the early stages of the company, but the more recently unveiled Stag and Beast electric side-by-sides will surely be of interest and worthy of chatter from the attending dealers in Atlanta.

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are: