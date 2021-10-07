Kawasaki unveils new Motocross model

The Kawasaki KX 450 has long been the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX lineup of Motocross motorcycles, and is built with race-winning components to help propel riders to the top step of the podium.

With decades of history behind it, Kawasaki has introduced the all-new limited edition 2022 KX 450SR. Previously only reserved for early Kawasaki factory racing machines, the “SR” or Special Racer naming convention represents the pinnacle of Kawasaki race bikes.

Starting with the KX450 concept, the all-new KX450SR model has been designed to suit riders seeking race wins and features elite-level racing components, special tuning and design updates inspired by the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team to further elevate its performance and factory racer looks.

Specs and features include:

• NEW Cylinder head with polished intake ports

• NEW Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system

• NEW Optimized ECU fuel injection settings

• NEW KYB front and rear suspension components

• NEW XTrig ROCS-TECH triple clamps with Progressive Handlebar Damping System (PHDS)

• NEW D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X rims

• NEW D.I.D. gold chain

• NEW Renthal rear sprocket

• NEW Monster Energy Kawasaki race team inspired color and graphics

• NEW Hinson clutch cover with Kawasaki Racing Team logo