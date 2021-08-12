Over 20 brand partners represented by Accelerate Conference dealer attendees so far

The number of powersports vehicle brand partners continues to ramp up as dealership owners, operators, general managers and more continue to register for the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

The first-of-its-kind industry event, being held Nov. 8-10, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, will bring together all facets of the industry to Acclerate Growth, Accelerate Dealer Strategy and Accelerate Business Opportunity.

Just two months since the conference was announced, dealers who have already reserved their spot in Atlanta represent more than 20 motorcycle, scooter, roadster, ATV, side-by-side, snowmobile, personal watercraft, outdoor power equipment and go-kart brands:

Benelli

BRP

Can-Am

CFMOTO

Hammerhead

Honda

Honda Power Equipment

Kawasaki

Kayo

Polaris

Pre-owned

Royal Enfield

Ryker

Sea-Doo

Slingshot

Spyder

SSR

Suzuki

Triumph

Vanderhall

Vespa

Yamaha

Zero

Representatives from those OEMs who are interested in building upon their relationships with the attending dealers are encouraged to secure their spot today. Does your dealership carry the brands above? Join your dealer peers from across the country at Accelerate. After all, there’s no better place to build on your business than with Powersports Business. We’ll be gathering with more than two full days of education and networking opportunities.

Click here to register:

powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com

Registration is $395 per dealer. The non-dealer rate is $995. Sponsorships are available by contacting Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com.

Thus far, sponsors of the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are:

AppOne

Badass Leader

CDK Global Lightspeed

McGraw Powersports

National Powersport Auctions

Sheffield

