Check out the all-new 2022 Sea-Doo Switch pontoon

BRP has been the industry leader in personal watercraft with its Sea-Doo brand for decades, cementing itself as the leading brand for on-water fun. And now, Sea-Doo is entering a new era with the introduction of the 2022 Sea-Doo Switch, an all-new pontoon boat that marries the spirit and fun of Sea-Doo with the incredible versatility and stability of a pontoon platform.

“Over the years, we have proven that BRP is able to disrupt the industry by creating new segments. Our team has done it once again with the Sea-Doo Switch, which will revolutionize the pontoon market! Switch is uniquely positioned to attract new entrants and a younger generation,” mentioned José Boisjoli, BRP’s President and CEO.

This is not a typical pontoon – the Switch is unlike anything that has ever hit the water, and it is built specifically to change the realities of what life on the water can be. The innovative and adaptable platform provides the flexibility to fit the dreams of all kinds of recreational water lovers with a completely new and modular design, ease of riding, and affordability.

“It’s a dynamic pontoon with the heart of a Sea-Doo, and its quick-change deck design can be completely re-configured to fit a solo fishing trip in the morning to a family picnic at noon, and a wakeboard session in the evening,” said Annick Lauzon, Director, Global Marketing, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo at BRP.

Perhaps its biggest point of differentiation – other than its Rotax jet propulsion system and unique, Sea-Doo inspired handlebar steering system – is that the entire deck is made of configurable tiles. Only the helm is stationary, and the rest of the layout can be changed in seconds to accommodate any adventure with easy-on, easy-off LinQ quick attach tiles. There are almost 100 options available, allowing people to add or remove seating, change table locations, and much more.

At its heart, the Sea-Doo Switch remains undeniably Sea-Doo, both above and below the waterline. A tri-hull ensures that fun is at the heart of the experience, with stability and agility allowing people to lean into turns and carve through the water. It also adds that rush of excitement and a dynamic behavior people don’t get from a traditional pontoon and features the acclaimed Sea-Doo iBR (Intelligent Brake & Reverse) – making it the first ever pontoon boat with brakes – which gives it one of the most intuitive docking experiences in the industry.

Available for pre-order as of today, the Sea-Doo Switch starts at CA$22,499 (US$17,968), and also comes in two upgrade package options: the Cruise and the Sport, with lengths ranging from 13 to 21 feet. Each features ROTAX jet-drive power options from 100 to 230hp. A full overview of the lineup can be found at www.Sea-Doo.com/switch.