Harley-Davidson, Aerosmith announce limited edition apparel line

Get A Grip – you’ll no longer have to Dream On to offer customers new Aerosmith-inspired Harley-Davidson apparel.

Harley-Davidson and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company have announced the launch of a special collection in collaboration with iconic rock and roll band Aerosmith. The limited-edition line of men and women’s apparel will be sold at Harley-Davidson dealerships around the world.

“We are excited to partner with Aerosmith on a collaboration that brings our two legendary brands together in a shared celebration of Rock and Roll music and motorcycles,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson.

The collection features iconic artwork collaborations from both Aerosmith and Harley-Davidson to create truly unique and one-of-a-kind designs. The offering will include 17 total styles and is made up of six distinct graphic capsules.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering up with Harley-Davidson on this capsule. They’re an American institution and share an authenticity and effortless style that encapsulates what Aerosmith is all about. We’re excited to get the collection in the hands of the fans,” said Joe Perry, Aerosmith’s lead guitarist.

The full collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops, and it’s easy to see the Amazing gear could bring some seriously Sweet Emotions to your customer base!