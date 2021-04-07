Honda introduces special edition side-by-sides

American Honda has announced an expansion of its side-by-side lineup for 2021, with new Special Edition versions of the Talon 1000 and Pioneer 1000 models.

"As well as Honda's Talon and Pioneer 1000 perform, there are some drivers who demand even more, and they typically pursue that edge through accessories," said Brandon Wilson, manager of advertising, sports and experiential at American Honda. "We're pleased to help those customers extend their adventures, while also saving money and time. These Special Edition versions of our flagship side-by-sides are already outfitted with components that previously could only be added after the initial purchase.”

Special Edition versions of both two- and four-seat Talon sport side-by-sides, and both three- and five-seat Pioneer 1000 multi-purpose side-by-sides, come pre-installed with accessories some customers typically add after the initial vehicle purchase. These flagship trim levels add value by saving money and improving comfort and convenience, and help drivers explore further. Owners will also stand out from the crowd, thanks to exclusive Viper Urban Camo graphics, made possible through a special collaboration with TrueTimber.

The SE versions of the Talon 1000 and Pioneer 1000 will be available in Summer of 2021. More details from the official announcement can be found below:

2021 Talon 1000R SE / Talon 1000X-4 SE

Designed with off-road excitement, precision and quality in mind, the Talon 1000 platform is a fusion of Honda's experience in two- and four-wheel design and racing, pushing the envelope of what is possible in a production sport side-by-side.

Nonetheless, customers who are only content to be in front of the pack sometimes modify their Talons with accessories to improve performance and style. Honda is now offering Special Edition trim levels of the 1000R two-seat and 1000X-4 four-seat Talons, ready to go with accessories already installed. Upgrades include a front bumper, winch kit, vented windscreen, light assembly, rear-view mirror and door lowers, adding real value and convenience to an already capable machine.

MSRP:

Talon 1000R SE: $26,099

Talon 1000X-4 SE: $26,999

2021 Pioneer 1000 SE / Pioneer 1000-5 SE

The industry's benchmark multipurpose side-by-side, Honda's Pioneer 1000 is an ideal option for work or play, blending comfort, handling and hauling with user-friendly features like an automatic six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Still, many owners opt to equip their Pioneers with accessories after the initial purchase. Now, Honda is offering Special Edition trim levels that come from the factory with many of the most common upgrades already in place, ultimately saving those customers time and money. Offered for both the three- and five-seat versions of the Pioneer 1000, the SE option adds real value, improved performance, visual flair and the capability to go and explore further, thanks to accessories including a roof, windscreen, fender flares, winch kit, rear-view mirror and LED light bar.

MSRP:

Pioneer 1000 SE: $21,999

Pioneer 1000-5 SE: $23,999