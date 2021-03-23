Aftermarket parts distributor adds regional sales rep

It’s always a good sign to see aftermarket parts distributors making new hires to help dealers make the retail process more efficient for their customers. That’s why it’s great to learn that Parts Unlimited has hired Keith Donaldson as sales rep for the company’s Northwest Region, covering the Northern California/Southern Oregon area.

Donaldson has a background that includes Supermoto racing on the amateur level and currently owns a Yamaha WR250R and a YZ426. Donaldson also is a self-taught musician, so when you next see him the shop, ask him about his favorite tunes!

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com