Aftermarket distributor adds ex-dealer as regional sales rep

There’s never better news to share on an industry Wednesday than when one of the aftermarket parts and accessories distributors announces a new hire.

That’s why it’s great to learn that Parts Unlimited has hired Kyle Kelly as sales rep for the Southeast region, covering the North Georgia area.

Kyle Kelly

Kelly’s history includes 35 years of motocross racing — 12 of which were professionally in Motocross and Supercross. In addition to racing, Kelly was the owner/operator of a powersports dealership for over 20 years.

Outside of work, he enjoys riding off-road and coaching baseball.

