LIQUI MOLY announced as presenting sponsor of 9th Annual PASMAG Tuner Battlegrounds Championship

LIQUI MOLY will be the presenting sponsor for the ninth annual championship of PASMAG’s Tuner Battlegrounds (TBG). PASMAG's Tuner Battlegrounds is an online bracket-style tournament where automotive enthusiasts compete with their modified cars and trucks and vote for their favorite modified vehicles and builders. Featured at over 30 in-person events each year, with winners receiving a print-feature, the Annual Championship culminates with the Champion receiving the ultimate award: the front-cover of PASMAG. Competitors and voters also receive giveaways and awards from sponsors throughout the year.

“These people are true enthusiasts who love cars,” said Sebastian Zelger, CEO of LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada. “We are excited to support this championship.”

“Our 2020 season was obviously like no other,” said Tim Rutledge, Group Publisher of PASMAG. “We were proud to donate $3,000 to local food banks and saw a record number of voters and participants. For 2021 we’re excited to return to the SEMA Show with our two Tuner Battlegrounds finalists while also donating to local front-line charities. LIQUI MOLY’s support of our 9th Annual Championship will allow us to grow our reach and breadth of competition and ensure that the 2021 Champion featured on the front cover of PASMAG is the best build yet!”

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Southern California and Western New York, PASMAG continues to celebrate, educate and inspire enthusiasts with award-winning design and editorial teams who generate custom content to share across our own networks, as well as our clients’, to engage and entertain enthusiasts from coast to coast. PASMAG’s Tuner Battlegrounds will enter its ninth season in 2021 and is a proven identifier of emerging tuner influencers, generating millions of hashtag impressions each year. From JDM to Trucks to Domestics and Euros, PASMAG continues to highlight the best of modified car culture in performance, style, car audio and technology.