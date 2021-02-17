UTV manufacturer’s new website snags three awards

American Landmaster won three awards from W3 awards for the company’s innovative website that launched in 2020. American Landmaster received Gold for best website structure and navigation, Gold for best manufacturing website, and Silver for best user experience. Their website was designed by Reusser Design.

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts select winning entries for The W3 Awards. The AIVA oversees all judging and provides strategic direction for The W3 Awards. The AIVA is a membership-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Less than 10% of all entries are selected as Gold Winners.

“Reusser design did an incredible job with this site. This was a complicated project, but their team was able to plan and execute flawlessly. Beyond the awards, our website has received a ton of great feedback from our dealers and customers. They’ve stated it’s so easy to find information on all our vehicles, shop online, and explore other content. They also love the new configurator, which allows them to design their own vehicle, send it to their nearest dealer, or even purchase a UTV online if they are not near one of our dealers,” said David Piercy, marketing director for American Landmaster.

Since the launch of the new website, Piercy said American Landmaster has been able to double its website traffic, increase consumer leads for dealers and help execute the branding in a more modern, responsive way.

“The dealers are sent a ton of leads through the configurator. The dealers enjoy getting these leads from the configurator because they know these are highly interested customers, ready to buy in the near future,” Piercy added.

Check out the 2021 model lineup here.