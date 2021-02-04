Distributor announces V-twin brand sales manager promotion

There’s never a better way to start a month than by learning about promotions being made throughout the industry. The latest personnel transaction comes from aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distributor WPS.

The Boise-based company announced that Gunnar Heinemeyer is taking his extensive V-Twin/HardDrive product knowledge out on the road in a sales-focused role as its new HardDrive brand sales manager.

Gunnar Heinemeyer

Heinemeyer joined WPS in 2013, working to both develop the HardDrive team and expand HardDrive product offerings. He has provided a steady hand to manage internal processes across all facets of the V-Twin/HardDrive segment, according to WPS.

In his new role, Heinemeyer will be working to bring a dedicated focus to HardDrive sales efforts, actively working in the field to capture new vendors while further cultivating existing vendor relationships. He will also be uniquely positioned to provide invaluable direct-from-market insights to Krys Brown and the V-Twin/HardDrive team, ensuring that WPS continues to meet and exceed the expectations of the market and its valued customers, the company said.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at epgmediallc.com