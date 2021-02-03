Distributor announces V-twin product director promotion

There’s never a better way to start a month than by learning about promotions being made throughout the industry. The latest personnel transaction comes from aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distributor WPS.

Krys Brown

The Boise-based company announced that after having worked in Inside Sales since 2015 for the V-twin/HardDrive products division, Krys Brown has been promoted to V-Twin Product Director. She takes over the role previously held by Gunnar Heinemeyer, who will be moving into a brand sales management position.

Brown has consistently demonstrated a tremendous depth of product knowledge, gained through her own hands-on experience, and she has very successfully developed solid dealer sales relationships that have given her an invaluable insight to market needs and product development opportunities, according to WPS.

