HardDrive celebrates 10 years, spotlights new brands and products in catalog

Boise, Idaho-based V-Twin distributor, HardDrive is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with the addition of new products and brands in its 2023 catalog.

HardDrive is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has released a new catalog for 2023.

“A lot of wonderful things have happened over the last ten years for HardDrive, and we wouldn’t be where we are without the passion and efforts of our team, partner vendors and most of all, our dealers,” said Krys Brown, V-Twin product director at HardDrive.

The growth of products this year is spotlighted in its more than 1,300-page catalog, showcasing over 1,000 new part numbers.

New to HardDrive this year are two exclusive brands with deep roots in the industry that are entering distribution for the first time. They are Hofmann Designs with its carbon fiber body pieces, new Signature Series Billet Accessory line, and JRI Suspension with its race-proven high-performance Front Fork Cartridge Kits and Rear Touring/M8 Softail Shocks.

“We are extremely grateful for our exclusive partners and the innovation they contribute to our industry, allowing us to exclusively offer their products to our HardDrive dealers. These relationships provide a strong foundation for the success of both parties. We are excited for what the future brings,” said Brown.

The V-twin distributor also announced the addition of three industry-leading manufacturers to its vendor lineup, helping to round off its ever-growing product portfolios: Burly Brand, Hawg Halters Inc. (HHI) and Custom Engraving Ltd.

To view the new online catalog or fill out a dealer application, visit www.hdtwin.com.