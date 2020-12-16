2021 Supercross schedule announced

Field Entertainment, Inc., has announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The three rounds originally scheduled for Glendale, Arizona, were removed from the schedule and the series will now split those races between Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

After a trio of races in Indianapolis, Indiana, the series will venture to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for two races on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, followed by the annual visit to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach on March 6.

The Arlington, Texas dates remain the same –March 13, March 16 and March 20 at AT&T Stadium.

The three previously unannounced events will now take place in Atlanta, Ga. at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on April 10, April 13 and April 17. The final two races of the season will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 24 and May 1.

According to the announcement, “State Farm Stadium in Glendale is a tremendous partner and the Arizona fans have strongly supported Supercross since 1999 but current attendance restrictions and local health mandates have created a difficult environment in which to plan this far in advance. We hope to return to Glendale in 2022.”

The Atlanta Motor Speedway now joins a small list of venues in Atlanta to host Supercross dating back to 1977 at Fulton County Stadium. When the Atlanta Motor Speedway opened its doors in 1960 it became the seventh superspeedway in the country and now joins just Darlington, Charlotte, and Daytona as one of the original seven still in operation. The April triple-header will be a first for the speedway and a first for the Atlanta market.

The first seven races will now feature the Western Regional 250SX Class and the Eastern Regional 250SX Class will now debut in Orlando on February 20. Both championships will race a total of nine races in their season including the one and only 250SX Class East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City on May 1.

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season will feature a standard race format as Triple Crown events will be put on hold until the 2022 season.

FanFest is currently scheduled to take place in Houston, Orlando, Arlington, Atlanta and Salt Lake City as these venues provide adequate space to feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping.

Rocky Mountain ATV MC will once again host the ultimate Monster Energy Supercross fantasy challenge. Throughout the season, Rocky Mountain ATV MC will give away more than $100,000 in prizes, including a customized 2021 KTM 450 SXF Factory Edition or KTM 250SX with custom suspension, Dunlop tires for a year, $2,500 spending spree at Rocky Mountain ATV MC and more.

You can view the full schedule below: