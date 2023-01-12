AMA Supercross Championship Round 2 postponed

Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship originally scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023. The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always our foremost concern.

Ticket purchasers can visit SupercrossLIVE for the most up to date information regarding this postponed event. Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, Jan. 21, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.