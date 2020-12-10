Triumph launches 2021 “Sneak Peek Tour”

Two all-new motorcycles have begun making their first public debuts at Triumph dealerships across the U.S. For a limited time, the Trident 660 and Tiger 850 Sport will be on display for customers to get a first-hand look, with two pairs of each bike – the only units currently anywhere outside of Europe – making stops at select dealerships around the country. While test rides are not offered, consumers are encouraged to visit dealerships to see the bikes in person before they become available for sale in the U.S.

Originally scheduled to be displayed at traditional Triumph New Product Tour events, similar to Triumph’s Best of British Tour for 2020, the bikes were able to be re-purposed for dealership “Sneak Peek” opportunities.

“With the cancellation of the motorcycles shows, it was an obvious choice for us to get these in the hands of as many dealerships as possible,” said Adam VanderVeen, marketing director for Triumph Motorcycles America, in an announcement. “I was blown away to learn the strong support of the dealerships, including a handful opting to open on Sundays or Mondays they’d usually be closed just to have an extra day to preview these hot new models.”

Enthusiasts interested in catching a glimpse of these new models can find a full schedule of dealership stops below. With COVID-related restrictions varying by region and state, Triumph encourages customers to contact their local dealerships to schedule an appointment.

The 2021 Triumph Trident 660.

Trident 660

The all-new Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph Roadster segment and competes in what is now one of the most dynamic and exciting categories in motorcycling. Its minimal design, combined with class-leading technology and a new 660cc triple powertrain, constitute the perfect combination for a new generation of riders to enter the Triumph world, with a motorcycle that provides class-leading riding agility, thrilling performance, enhanced by state-of-the-art safety features, and an iconic and modern British design. Expected on sale early-March 2021.

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

Tiger 850 Sport

The perfect combination of dedicated 850 Tiger triple engine set-up and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology for intuitive and all-day easy-riding capability. Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, with all of the dynamic poise and agile handling that the Tiger is known for, combined with a new ‘tailor-made’ performance and specification set-up, designed to deliver an even more manageable, accessible, and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability. Expected on sale early-January 2021.