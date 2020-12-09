CFMOTO unveils new accessories lineup

CFMOTO-USA has announced the launch of its new accessories line for its lineup of CFORCE, ZFORCE, and UFORCE off-road vehicles.

The accessories have been designed from the ground up and are designed to be a simple bolt-on for each machine. The new line provides even more versatility to CFMOTO's already capable lineup of vehicles.

You might recall that Powersports Business previously spoke with CFMOTO’s Derek Jordahl and John Tranby during CFMOTO's 2021 model lineup unveiling about the direction the company would be headed. And during a follow-up interview, they told us the PG&A market was where they would be aggressive next.

One of the ZFORCE 950’s newest accessories is a KWT Particle Separator System, for which CFMOTO-USA worked in collaboration with KWT to create a vehicle-specific separator system for customers who desire more advanced air filtration for extreme conditions.

"The new line features a broad selection of some of the most customer and dealer requested accessories for our machines. From bumpers and windshields to rack extensions and cargo boxes, this new line will give our customers the ability to customize their machines with official CFMOTO accessories," said Jake Mirabal, director of PG&A for CFMOTO-USA.

“Our new accessories have been in the works for a few years and we are excited to be able to offer so many products on launch day. We also plan to add more products over the next few months," said Eric Fan, CFO for CFMOTO-USA.

All accessories are available for purchase from any CFMOTO-USA authorized dealer.

A list of CFMOTO-USA's initial accessories launch includes:

CFORCE 600

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Front Rack Extender

Rear Rack Extender

Windshield

Soft Storage Bag

Cargo Box

Aluminum Skid Plate (Single)

Aluminum Skid Plate (Touring)

UFORCE 1000

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Nerf Bars

ZFORCE 950

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Nerf Bars

Side View Mirrors

KWT Particle Separator System

Lower Door Inserts

CFORCE 800

Front Rack Extender

Rear Rack Extender

Windshield

Soft Storage Bag

Universal Items

Towing Kits

"CF Connect" Clamps

Synthetic Winch Rope

Handguard Kit

CFMOTO officials unload machines at the 2021 model lineup unveiling.