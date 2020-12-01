U.K.: Club Polaris launches community for enthusiasts

Designed to bring together the community of recreational off-road riders, Club Polaris allows Polaris customers in the U.K. to stay on top of the latest news and product announcements with exclusive member-only story content, as well as providing a hub of useful information like recommended green laning routes in close collaboration with the Green Lane Association (GLASS) to promote legal and responsible riding across the U.K.

Membership is free, and new club members will receive a special gift to welcome them to the Polaris family, including their own Club Polaris membership card, exclusive Club Polaris-branded lanyard and more. The first 100 customers that sign up to Club Polaris will receive a special welcome gift of Polaris 509 goggles — perfect for the upcoming off-road adventures.

Bringing the off-road community together, Club Polaris members get access to the private Facebook group where like-minded riders can socialize and discuss all things off-road, while Polaris experts will be on hand to provide vehicle advice and their top tips for a great ride. Not only that, Polaris invite members to submit their own stories and content for the chance to feature across Polaris social media channels.

As Club Polaris grows, Polaris plans to organize group ride events on a national level, as well as smaller, local dealer events, with plans to bring the international-recognized and successful Polaris Camp event to the U.K. in the future.

Club Polaris is available for Polaris sport and leisure owners only with the following Polaris vehicles: Polaris RZR (any model), Polaris General (any model), Polaris Scrambler (any model), Polaris Sportsman (XP 1000 / XP 1000 S / Touring 570 / Touring XP 1000 / 570 SP / 570 Ohlins Special Edition).

Membership is free for Polaris owners where their vehicle is within its manufacturer warranty period. For owners who would like to join with expired warranty, please contact your local dealer to sign up. Your local dealer can be found here. Customers will need their VIN number to register.

