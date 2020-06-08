U.K.: Major consumer bike show postponed until 2021

A major consumer-facing motorcycle show in the U.K. has announced that after an extensive and detailed consultation period, it has decided to postpone the show until 2021. Motorcycle Live officials said concern for public safety and the wellbeing of industry colleagues were central to the decision to postpone the November event.

The following open letter has been issued from Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, Finlay McAllan:

“Motorcycle Live is all about audience interaction, meeting with friends, climbing onto all the latest machines and trying on the all latest gear. Many of us use it as an annual pilgrimage to meet with friends and family and enjoy a great day out together. And it’s not just the public who join us each day — we, alongside our industry colleagues — look forward to the event every year too. Therefore, as you can imagine, the decision to postpone this year’s show has not been taken lightly. Our concern for the safety of our visitors, exhibitors and industry colleagues is at the heart of this decision.

"As with any hard decision, we looked at it with a number of different perspectives and factored in various scenarios and restrictions that could be imposed. Running an event like Motorcycle Live under the COVID-19 related restrictions — such as adhering to social distancing requirements, restricting attendance numbers and dictating the direction of people around the hall — all ultimately would have impacted negatively on the experience of those attending and therefore the very essence of the show.

"The whole of the Motorcycle Live team is extremely disappointed — as we’re sure that you are too — but rest assured we will continue working behind the scenes to deliver you a fantastic show in 2021. In the meantime, stay safe and look after each other.”

MCIA looks forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors to Motorcycle Live 2021 from Nov. 20-28.