Tucker Road Show Tour gets canceled for 2021

Tucker announced last week that the Tucker Road Show Tour has been canceled for 2021.

The distributor’s original plans for 2021 were to include Road Show Tour stops at Texas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

In January, Tucker announced that the four-stop event would be rescheduled for the fall.

Tucker hopes to reschedule the Road Show at a time in the future. The distributorship will showcase its product lineup at AIMExpo in Las Vegas next year.