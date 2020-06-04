U.K.: Suzuki encourages commuters to switch to two-wheelers

Suzuki is supporting the Motorcycle Industry Association’s campaign to encourage commuters to make the switch to a motorcycle or scooter for their journey to work, as the U.K.’s lockdown continues to ease and employers return to work.

Launched this week, the campaign seeks to highlight the government’s own travel advice — consider all other forms of transport before using public transport — and how powered two-wheelers can play a significant role in reducing the reliance on busses, trains and the tube.

Instead of packing into carriages and coaches and increasing potential exposure to the coronavirus, commuters on a motorcycle or scooter can enjoy a safer, socially-distant journey to work, while also reaping the other benefits it has to offer too. Congestion is a thing of the past, with the ability to filter through queuing traffic, while hugely impressive mpg figures make a mockery of ticket prices: Suzuki’s Address scooter delivers an incredible 134mpg. It’s also more fun.

Suzuki GB’s national motorcycle marketing manager, Ian Bland, said, “We are completely behind this campaign and initiative from our industry as a whole. Naturally, we’ve known about the benefits of commuting via motorcycle for a long time, but it seems now more than ever there is a real incentive for people to move away from other forms of transport and consider the positive effects motorcycling can have on their commute and well-being.

“While the motorcycling community is very social, the act of riding is socially-distant, helping comply with government advice at this time. It’s also economical, affordable, and practical, and we are committed to encouraging new riders to discover those benefits for themselves, along with our industry partners.”