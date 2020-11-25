Triumph launches certified pre-owned program

Triumph has launched a Certified Pre-Owned Motorcycle Program in the U.S. effective Nov. 23. The program is designed to provide improved dealership profitability, controlled residual values on pre-owned Triumph motorcycles and enhanced brand reputation at NO COST to Triumph dealerships.

Meanwhile, the program gives customers confidence in the condition and history of their chosen used bike. A positive experience will encourage them to stay with the Triumph brand as they consider moving through the range in the coming years. An established Certified Pre-Owned program also reassures new-bike customers on the residual value of their motorcycle if they choose to trade it in or sell it down the road.

Customer Benefits

• Minimum 1-year, Unlimited Mileage Warranty

• 1-Year Roadside Assistance

• Certified Vehicle Quality Check

• Full Service History

• Financing Available

Purchasing a pre-owned motorcycle may very well be a rider’s first experience with the Triumph brand. For Triumph, it’s imperative that their new pre-owned motorcycle lives up to our same high expectation and product experience of our new motorcycles. To ensure this quality, every Triumph motorcycle available through the Certified Pre-Owned program must meet precise standards before being offered to riders as Certified. In addition to the firmly defined criteria below, Triumph relies on dealership discretion to carefully select motorcycles that deserve to be deemed as Certified Pre-Owned.

Motorcycle Eligibility

• Triumph Motorcycles up to 5 years of age from first registration.

• Maximum mileage of 25,000.

• Service History recorded on Warranty-OnLine.

• Completed multi-point inspection and all rectification work completed.

• Any service required within 1,000 miles or 3 months will be completed.

The following bikes are NOT eligible for the program:

• Bikes involved in major accidents.

• Bikes used for racing

• Bikes equipped with non-Triumph accessories

“We are proud to offer a Certified Pre-Owned program, ensuring that customers joining the Triumph family with a pre-owned motorcycle are given the same great product experience and factory-backed assurances as someone buying a brand-new Triumph," said Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America. “The program also offers a great benefit to new bike buyers, by protecting the residual value of their brand-new Triumph when they’re ready to sell or trade-in for a new bike. And for our dealers, they’re now able to list their Certified Pre-Owned motorcycle inventory on our new website for national visibility.”

Riders interested in shopping for a Certified Pre-Owned Triumph motorcycle can browse the full national inventory at

https://www.triumphcertified.com/.

Here they can filter their search by geography, model, category, price, age, mileage, engine size, or color to efficiently find the right bike for them.