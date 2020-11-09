With reorg, Honda South Carolina (HSC) now part of American Honda Motor Co.

Honda’s North American suppliers were notified today that as part of Honda’s operational reorganization in North America, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., responsible for side-by-side and ATV manufacturing in the U.S., will become part of American Honda Motor Co. Inc., based in Torrace, California.

Friday, Honda announced plans to combine its U.S. automobile manufacturing facilities connected to frame, engine, and transmission, with related engineering and purchasing operations into one new company named Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (HDMA). At the same time, HDMA will also integrate the automobile development operations of Honda R&D Americas, LLC (HRA).

This unification of Honda’s manufacturing and auto product development will be effective April 1, 2021. This alignment is expected to enable Honda to focus on achieving seamless development of new products with improved efficiency and quality, positioning its North American operations for the future. These changes will effectively bring all auto development, planning, purchasing, strategy and manufacturing into one company, thus strengthening the company’s “one-floor” approach to the new model development process.

This restructuring will enable Honda to work with suppliers earlier in product creation, resulting in improved part design and fewer late design changes.

While auto product development will be part of the new HDMA organization, the automobile product design and certain market research functions currently part of the HRA Torrance facility will be integrated into American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (AHM), also based in Torrance.

In addition, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., responsible for powersports manufacturing in the U.S., will become part of AHM in the Powersports business unit.

These changes were made to continue Honda’s transformation into a more efficient, agile and competitive company that can quickly respond to market demand.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com