Kawasaki to spin off Motorcycle business in 2021, forming separate company

A message from the President and CEO of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC):

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our business in both Powersports and Engine divisions has seen considerable success. New and reignited interest in our industry has been met by tremendous efforts from Kawasaki team members and our dealer network to meet the needs of our customers in a new environment where health and safety are the first priority.

Today, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KMC’s parent company and 100 percent shareholder, announced a restructuring plan to spin off the Motorcycle & Engine business and the Rolling Stock business into separate companies on October 1, 2021. The Ship & Offshore Structure business will also be integrated into the Energy System & Plant Engineering business. These changes are part of achieving Kawasaki’s new business direction and will further enhance Kawasaki’s ability to continue to innovate with technology and safety for the powersports industry.

As for operations in the United States, KMC will see no changes. All KMC’s tasks and missions will remain the same and KHI’s restructuring plan will only further enhance KMC’s ability to serve KMC’s customers by furthering KMC’s ability to be quick and efficient when studying the industry and the future of powersports. The Kawasaki brand in North America is strong and getting stronger even under the COVID-19 situation and we at KMC will continue our great mission of delivering Kawasaki products and satisfaction to our customers.

More details are available on the KHI website:

https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/newsroom/news/index.html

Sincerely,

Eigo Konya