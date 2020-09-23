Side-by-sides and ATVs get approval on city’s streets

The off-road tourism business took another step forward this month with news that a city with a population of 9,000 residents has opened its streets to side-by-side and ATV traffic.

In central Wisconsin, the Tomah Police Department reports on its Facebook that “ATV/UTV routes within the City of Tomah are now legally opened for operation and use. Public Works Director, Kirk Arity has been working with the Monroe County Highway Department and the Tomah Police Department to order and install signage. Now that all City of Tomah signage is erected, streets within the City of Tomah are now legally opened for ATV/UTV traffic.”

Thank you for your patience. ATV/UTV routes within the City of Tomah are now legally opened for operation and use. ... Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Key points include:

Routes include all roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less

Can only be operated on routes from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.